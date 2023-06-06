Visakhapatnam: Special squads conduct raids, collect ₹50k fine from shops for using banned plastic items

June 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after ‘Eco-Vizag’ was launched by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), special enforcement teams conducted raids at various places and collected a fine of more than ₹50,000 from various shops which were found using plastic.

Following instructions from GVMC Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma, special enforcement squads led by Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao conducted raids on various shops at many places. As per the officials, a minimum fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on various shops for using banned single-use plastic. The enforcement squads were given special uniform and vehicles to conduct inspections.

The campaign ‘Eco-Vizag’ was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day to promote cleanliness among the citizens and also to continue fight against pollution as well as plastic. Officials said that there will be focus on five components, Eco-cleaning, Greenery, Water Conservation, Plastic Ban and Pollution reduction. Ten enforcement teams were formed as part of the campaign. Each team will have two officials, who would conduct inspections, suggest ideas, resolve complaints and also organise programmes.