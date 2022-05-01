Visakhapatnam: special free buses arranged for devotees attending Chandanotsavam

May 01, 2022 22:16 IST

Private vehicles will not be allowed on Simhachalam hill, say police

The city police said that devotees with ₹1,000 and ₹1,200 tickets will be allowed only according to the time slots. For normal devotees, special free buses have been arranged at Old Goshala Junction and Adavivaram Junction by the devasthanam. The police also said that apart from these special buses arranged by the devasthanam, no vehicles will be allowed onto the hill. The traffic police have allotted dedicated parking lots for both two and four-wheelers coming from various areas to Simhachalam.

In a release on Sunday, the police said that devotees in queue lines can use the emergency exits in case of any ‘emergency situation.’ They said that 108 ambulances and medical centres have been arranged atop and down the hill for the devotees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public addressing system is being arranged at old toll gate, new toll gate, Goshala Junction, Adavivaram, Adavivaram Junction, Vepagunta and Hanumanthuwaka Junction to announce details regarding Chandanotsavam.

The city police said that keeping in view of the heat, tents have been arranged throughout the queue lines. Water, buttermilk and ORS sachets will be provided to the devotees along the queue lines. Over 30 NGOs are providing food and water. The police also said that ‘prasadam laddus’ will be provided down the hill near parking lots.

Control room

A special control room has been arranged down the hill and people having any queries can contact 0891-2715435 for information.