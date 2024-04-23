GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone records exports worth ₹2.24 lakh crore in 2023-24 financial year registering a growth of 24%, says official

‘31 new SEZ unit proposals have been approved, and nine of them were from Andhra Pradesh and 22 from Telangana’

April 23, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppala has informed that VSEZ recorded exports to the tune of ₹2,24,631 crore during 2023-24 financial year, registering an increase of 24% in the exports, compared to the previous fiscal year.

This includes the service exports worth ₹1,54,707 crore with a growth rate of 18%, and merchandise exports worth ₹69,924 crore with 43% growth rate.

Thirty-one new SEZ unit proposals have been approved by the VSEZ authorities, and nine of them were from Andhra Pradesh and 22 from Telangana. A new SEZ unit proposal from M/s. PSKS Golden Gem House Private Limited has been approved in the VSEZ here for processing of diamond cutting, polishing and manufacture of gold ornaments, he added.

This apart, VSEZ also attracted investment of ₹1,10,094 crore through setting up of the units, and generated employment for 6,10,186 people as on December 31, 2023, he added.

