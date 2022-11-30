Visakhapatnam: Special Chief Secretary directs EPDCL officials to provide power connections in YSR Jagananna Colonies

November 30, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has directed the officials of APEPDCL to provide electricity connection to everyone who has completed the construction of houses under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL).

The Special Chief Secretary held a review meeting with EPDCL and Transco officials here on Wednesday.

L. Mahendranath, SE, Visakahapatnam Circle, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the progressive developments of the APEPDCL to Mr. Vijayanand.

Mr. Vijayanand said that necessary steps should be taken to complete the electrification works for the houses in the layouts and also for the houses not in the layouts which were taken up under the Navaratna scheme of the State government.

He said that as part of providing comprehensive infrastructure in YSR Jagananna Colonies, necessary arrangements should be made to provide electricity facilities for houses, street lights and water works. Also, it is necessary to resolve the electricity complaints which come up in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme. Necessary steps should be taken to release pending agricultural electricity services.

The Special Chief Secretary directed the authorities of EPDCL and Transco to work in coordination to resolve the pending HT services and release the new services expeditiously. In order to control electrical accidents, necessary training programmes should be organised at the field level to increase awareness among the staff and consumers.

He also instructed the officials to give priority to the collection of electricity dues and to provide 24/7 electricity to industries and domestic consumers along with 9 hours of free electricity supply during the day to agriculture.

Company Directors B. Ramesh Prasad, D. Chandram, CGMs, V. Vijayalalitha, O. Simhadri C.Srinivasamuty, J.Srinivasarao, B. Ramachandraprasad, S. Masilamani, A.Venkateswararao, M.Ravindra and other officers participated.