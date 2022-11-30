Visakhapatnam: Special Chief Secretary directs EPDCL officials to provide power connections in YSR Jagananna Colonies

November 30, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has directed the officials of APEPDCL to provide electricity connection to everyone who has completed the construction of houses under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Chief Secretary held a review meeting with EPDCL and Transco officials here on Wednesday.

L. Mahendranath, SE, Visakahapatnam Circle, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the progressive developments of the APEPDCL to Mr. Vijayanand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vijayanand said that necessary steps should be taken to complete the electrification works for the houses in the layouts and also for the houses not in the layouts which were taken up under the Navaratna scheme of the State government.

He said that as part of providing comprehensive infrastructure in YSR Jagananna Colonies, necessary arrangements should be made to provide electricity facilities for houses, street lights and water works. Also, it is necessary to resolve the electricity complaints which come up in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme. Necessary steps should be taken to release pending agricultural electricity services.

The Special Chief Secretary directed the authorities of EPDCL and Transco to work in coordination to resolve the pending HT services and release the new services expeditiously. In order to control electrical accidents, necessary training programmes should be organised at the field level to increase awareness among the staff and consumers.

He also instructed the officials to give priority to the collection of electricity dues and to provide 24/7 electricity to industries and domestic consumers along with 9 hours of free electricity supply during the day to agriculture.

Company Directors B. Ramesh Prasad, D. Chandram, CGMs, V. Vijayalalitha, O. Simhadri C.Srinivasamuty, J.Srinivasarao, B. Ramachandraprasad, S. Masilamani, A.Venkateswararao, M.Ravindra and other officers participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US