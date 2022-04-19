Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: special cell created to address drinking water issues in Zone VIII

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha in a release on Tuesday said that a special cell was constituted in Zone VIII, Ward 98, to address drinking water supply issues, pipeline leaks and pipeline repairs. He said that people can contact 0891-2869127, 9262262229 in case of such issues.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2022 9:28:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-special-cell-created-to-address-drinking-water-issues-in-zone-viii/article65335740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY