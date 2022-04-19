Visakhapatnam: special cell created to address drinking water issues in Zone VIII
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha in a release on Tuesday said that a special cell was constituted in Zone VIII, Ward 98, to address drinking water supply issues, pipeline leaks and pipeline repairs. He said that people can contact 0891-2869127, 9262262229 in case of such issues.
