Visakhapatnam: Sonal Mansingh chosen for ‘Natya Vidya Bharathi’ title of Visakha Music and Dance Academy

Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, an Odissi and Bharata Natyam exponent, has been chosen for award of the ‘Natya Vidya Bharathi’ title of the Visakha Music and Dance Academy (Kalabharathi). The national award will carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation, new clothes and award of the title.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday, Kalabharathi president Manthena Satyanarayana Raju and secretary G. Rambabu recalled that the organisation has been encouraging artistes, musicians and dancers through Kalabharathi auditorium at Maddilapalem in the city for the last 35 years.

On the occasion of its entering 36th year of services to artistes, VMDA will organise a function to felicitate artistes on August 13. The programme will commence at 6.15 p.m. Ms. Mansingh was chosen by an expert committee and the VMDA Trust Board for this year’s award. She has been working for the propagation of Odissi and Bharata Natyam for the past six decades and gave performances in 94 countries along with her disciplies.

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), who will participate as the chief guest, would present the title to her.

After the felicitation function, Ms. Sonal Mansingh would enthrall the audience by presenting the dance ‘Krishna Kaaliya’, along with her disciples. Ms. Satyanarayana Raju has contributed ₹2.5 lakh for the inaugural day’s programme. Vaibhav Jewellers has been giving a ‘Swarna Kamalam’ (golden lotus), valued at around ₹3 lakh, as part of the award for the past 19 years.

On the second day, Neyveli Santhanagopalan of Chennai would present a vocal recital and on the third day (August 15), ‘Sangeeta Kalabharathi’ Panthula Rama would present a vocal recital. On August 16, Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan would present a vocal recital. On August 17, Sitar (Hindustani) and Violin Carnatic Instrumental Jugalbandi would be presented and on August 18, noted vocalist M.S. Sheela of Bengaluru would present a vocal recital and on the last day on August 19, Telugu drama ‘Allasani Peddanna’ would be presented.

Free entry

They said that entry to all these programmes is free and appealed to music and dance lovers to make them a success.

Earlier, the invitation card for the programme was released by the president, secretary along with Pydah Krishna Prasad, Mallika Manoj Grandhi, Narasinga Rao and Mohan Das.