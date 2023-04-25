Visakhapatnam: Some trains to run on diverted route to facilitate safety works

April 25, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains will run on diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.in view of safety-related modernisation works in Gannavaram- Mustabada-Gunadala section of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The trains, which will run on diverted route, are: 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 26, 29 and 30. The stoppages at Tadepalligudem, Bhimadole, Eluru, Powerpet and Nuzvid will be eliminated.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad on April 25, 28, and 29, will run in diverted route, and the stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru are eliminated, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division AK Tripathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other trains to run on diverted route are: 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Tata Nagar on April 28th, 18637 Hatia-SMV Bangaluru express, leaving Hatia on April 29 and 12835 Hatia-SMV Bangaluru express, leaving Hatia on April 25.

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.