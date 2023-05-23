Visakhapatnam: Some trains to be cancelled on K-K line to facilitate non-Interlocking works

May 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced cancellation of some trains on the K-K line to facilitate non-Interlocking works between Srungavarapukota and Badavara stations.

The following trains will be cancelled on the dates mentioned against them. They are: Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 25 to 29; 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express, leaving Kirandul from May 26 to 30 ; 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 26 to 29, and 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Kirandul from May 27 to 30.

Similarly, train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 26 and 29; 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express leaving Koraput on May 27 and 30; train no. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 26 to 29; 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special leaving, Koraput from May 27 to 30; 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 26 to 29 and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Koraput from May 27 to 30, will all be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi appealed to the public to note the changes and make alternative arrangements for their travel.