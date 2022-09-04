Visakhapatnam: some trains to be cancelled for doubling works

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 04, 2022 23:35 IST

Due to doubling works between Lakholi-Raipur RV Block stations along with commissioning of Naya-Raipur station and Yard remodeling of Mandir Hasaud and Raipur RV Block stations in South East Central Railway, some trains are cancelled, a few will be partially cancelled or short-terminated and a few will be diverted.

The trains cancelled are: train no. 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba express leaving Visakhapatnam on September 11 and 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam, leaving Korba on September 12, 18530 Visakhapatnam-Durg express, leaving Visakhapatnam from September 6 to 12, 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam, leaving Durg from September 7 to 13 and 22973 Gandhidham – Puri express on September 7 and 22974 Puri – Gandhidham express, leaving Puri on September 10.

A few trains have been partially cancelled and a few will run on diverted routes in view of the development works over SECR.

