Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled to facilitate maintenance works

June 11, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The following trains, leaving their originating stations on June 13, are cancelled in view of track maintenance work at Bahanagar Bazar Railway Station in Kharagpur Division, according to an official release issued here on Sunday.

The trains cancelled are: 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express; 22807 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Express; 22887 Howrah-Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Express; 22825 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express; 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express; 12774 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express; 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express and 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express.

Similarly, 2878 Ernakulam-Howrah Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam on June 12 is also cancelled.