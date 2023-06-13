Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled, some diverted and some to short originate due to various reasons

June 13, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Some trains will be cancelled, some will run on diverted route and some will short originate due to various reasons like infrastructural works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Kharagpur Division and due to Biporjoy cyclone.

Train no. 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 12 to 18 will be cancelled; 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train, leaving Rajahmundry from June 12 to 18 will also be cancelled; 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam express train, leaving Kakinada from June 12 to 18 will remain cancelled, and 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Express train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 12 to 18 remain cancelled.

The following trains will run in diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town - Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada: 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 14, 17 and 18; 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad on June 13, 16 and 17, 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Tata Nagar on June 16; 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on June 17, and train no. 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on June 13. Some of the stoppages have also been eliminated for these trains.

Due to ‘Biporjoy’ cyclone in Gujarat, train no 20820 Okha-Puri Express, leaving Okha on June 14, will short originate from Ahmedabad Junction and will remain partially cancelled between Okha and Ahmedabad. Similarly, 22973 Gandhidham-Puri Express, leaving Gandhidham on June 14, will short originate from Ahmedabad junction at 7 p.m. on June 14, and will remain partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad.

Train no. 22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 14; train no. 22874 Visakhapatnam- Digha express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 15, are cancelled, and 13 other long distance trains are cancelled on specific days to facilitate track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division. Travelling passengers can check with the railways for more information.

