Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled due to work at Ranital station

February 22, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway informed that a few trains will be cancelled for some more days in addition to the earlier notified days due to the pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at the Ranital Station of the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line.

The trains cancelled include train number 12246 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) -Howrah Duronto Express on March 6 and 7 in addition to March 2, 3, and 5, train number 12504 Agartala - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Humsafar Express on March 4 and 7 instead of March 5, train number 15905 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Express on March 5 in addition to March 2, train number 15906 Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari Express on February 25 in addition to February 28 and train number 07047 Dibrugarh - Secunderabad Special Train on March 5.