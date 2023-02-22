HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled due to work at Ranital station

February 22, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway informed that a few trains will be cancelled for some more days in addition to the earlier notified days due to the pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at the Ranital Station of the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line.

The trains cancelled include train number 12246 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) -Howrah Duronto Express on March 6 and 7 in addition to March 2, 3, and 5, train number 12504 Agartala - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Humsafar Express on March 4 and 7 instead of March 5, train number 15905 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Express on March 5 in addition to March 2, train number 15906 Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari Express on February 25 in addition to February 28 and train number 07047 Dibrugarh - Secunderabad Special Train on March 5.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.