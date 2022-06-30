Visakhapatnam: solve people’s problems at the earliest, Health Minister tells officials

MLAs speak about civic issues in their constituencies

Health Minister and in-charge Minister of the district V. Rajini has instructed the officials to make a list of issues raised by the people during the “Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam” and resolve them at the earliest. She along with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took part in a review meeting with officials from various departments here on Thursday.

During the meeting, several MLAs and public representatives have informed about the civic issues and pending works in their constituencies.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy has complained about the issues being faced by the ongoing Underground Drainage works, lack of streetlights and poor sanitation. Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raju informed that though 17 roads have been sanctioned for Sujatha Nagar area, the works not started. In-charge of East Constituency, A Vijaya Nirmala complained that drinking water is supplied irregularly and the water is mostly muddy. Ms. Rajini has instructed the GVMC officials to take steps to resolve all the issues.

Mr. Subba Reddy has asked the GVMC officials to prepare an action plan and take up sanitation works in all the wards. He also directed them to complete the pending development works at the earliest.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha explained abouyt various development activities which have been undergoing in the urban limits.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.