Visakhapatnam: solve drinking water problem in Bheemunipatnam region, Minister tells GVMC Commissioner

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has asked GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha to resolve drinking water issues in Bheemunipatnam region. He also asked Mr. Lakshmisha to depute life guards at the Bheemili beach, so that local youth from the fishermen community could be given employment.

The Minister brought a number of pending issues to the notice of the Commissioner, during a review meeting held at Bheemunipatnam on Wednesday.

He spoke on issues like the dumping yard, which was located in the midst of thickly populated areas, Tagarapuvalasa to Bheemili water pipeline leakages. He also sought construction of a convention centre at Bheemunipatnam and provision of basic amenities at the cremation ground.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao along with the GVMC Commissioner. visited Bheemili Beach and suggested development of the beach. Mr. Lakshmisha instructed the officials to prepare estimates for beach beautification.