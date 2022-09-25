Visakhapatnam: social activist K. Ramaprabha selected as candidate for North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency by the PDF

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and others releasing a pamphlet on the PDF MLC candidate K. Ramaprabha, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Employees, pensioners, teachers, workers, pensioners and public organisations Aikya Vedika have unanimously selected social activist K. Ramaprabha as the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) nominee for upcoming elections to the North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

This was announced by the Aikya Vedika convenor and general secretary of the Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) A. Aja Sarma, during a programme, after all the unions unanimously approved her as the PDF nominee. The programme was attended by the representatives of around 250 organisations on Sunday.

The representatives of various unions expressed their displeasure over the ‘growing harassment’ of teachers, workers and activists. They underlined the need for a strong candidate from PDF to raise their issues in the council.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Union government has failed to fulfil the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.. He also said that both the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and the YSR Congress Party government have failed to put pressure on the Centre and get the State its due.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma said that Ms. Ramaprabha has been involved in social welfare activities for the last two decades. He said that she was the right candidate to fight for the issues, pertaining to North Andhra region, in the Legislative Council.

Former Member of the UPSC K.S. Chalam, M Pydiraju of AITUC, Killo Surendra, teachers union leaders from three districts, representatives from AP Girijan Sangham and others were present.

Ms. Ramaprabha is a native of Vizianagaram district and a resident of Pitapuram Colony, Visakhapatnam. An alumna of Andhra University, Ms. Ramaprabha has a Ph. D., from Acharya Nagarjuna University. She has been involved in number of welfare programmes for the development of women in the slums of the city for the past several years.