Visakhapatnam soaks in summer rain

Many low-lying areas are waterlogged with rainwater and canals are overflowing with sewerage water

March 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Dark clouds hovering over Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Dark clouds hovering over Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam received good amount of rain on Monday as moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded across the city under the influence of pre-monsoon weather conditions that usually prevail during the summer months starting from March.

Many low-lying areas were waterlogged with rainwater and canals are overflowing with sewerage water on Monday evening. There is a fall in temperature and squally winds swept across the city, particularly along the beach. Dark clouds started hovering the city from 5.30 p.m. before it rained.

Highest rainfall

According to the meteorological observations, till 8.30 pm on Monday, the highest rainfall in the State was recorded in Parawada of Anakapalli district with 82.5 mm, followed by Madugula (73.5 mm) and Pedagantyada (67.25 mm) in Visakhapatnam city.

“Many parts of Visakhapatnam received less than 50 mm rainfall, which lasted for an hour at various places between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. under the influence of pre-monsoon weather conditions like thunderstorms,” an IMD official told The Hindu.

Thunderstorms came close to the city for the second time this year in the season with strong lightning strikes and heavy rains, the weather officials added.

