Visakhapatnam: snapping of HT lines leads to late running of some trains
Power supply restored at 7.20 a.m. on June 5
Some trains to and from Visakhapatnam Junction were delayed reportedly due to the snapping of HT wires of AP TRANSCO, passing over the Overhead Equipment (OHE) lines, between Duvvada and Gopalapatnam, on the outskirts of the city, around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to four hours. The trains delayed included the Godavari Express, the East Coast express and Puri-Tirupati express. The power supply was restored by 7.20 a.m. on Sunday.
