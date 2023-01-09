Visakhapatnam: Small grains are best for health, says Khadar Vali

January 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Khadar Vali, an independent scientist, has said that small grains are the best possible way to remain healthy. The increased awareness among people on the health benefits of small grains will ensure a steep increase in the consumption of millets. he added

At a conference, organised on the conclusion of the three-day Organic Mela at Gadiraju palace here on Monday, Mr. Vali said that the farmers who cultivated small grains would also benefit by the increase in demand. He said that in the next 18 years, the number of people going to doctors would also decrease.

Y. Venkateswara Rao, founder-president of Rythu Nestham, advised farmers to grow pulses, which do not require much investment and need little water. For this, Rythu Nestam is working throughout the year. He appealed to the government to extend subsidies to the farmers who grow natural crops.

Founder of JD Foundation V.V. Lakshmi Narayana said that a system should be established to provide a remunerative price for the crops grown by the farmers. He said that he would strive to resolve the issues faced by farmers through various channels.

Awards were given to eminent persons from different fields. The include Suguna Valli and Subharama for terrace gardening , scientists Jagannath Rao and N Rajakumar, farmers Sonthi Suryanarayana Murthy, Darlapadu Ravi, Girish, Srikrishna, Sambamurthy, Lokula Eswaramma, Ompuri Lakshmi Kantham and Gangadhar.

Visakha Farmer Producers Association president Perni Ramakrishna and YSRCP Farmers wing leader Trinatha Reddy and Green Climate Team secretary J.V. Ratnam were present.