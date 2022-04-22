Visakhapatnam: slot book problem at RTA solved, says DTC
There is no truth in the allegations of some motorists that booking of slots for DL (Driving licence) and other services has been stopped since April 3, says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.
When his attention was drawn to complaints, the DTC attributed the frequent disruption of services during the past 15 days to change in the software platform. The problem has been rectified and slots can be booked now, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.