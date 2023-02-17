Visakhapatnam: Skill Development Institute wins Global CSR award thid time in a row

February 17, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Skill Development Institute (SDI), being run under the auspices of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL), has been awarded the Global CSR award. The award was presented by the Energy Environment Foundation in Delhi recently.

SDI won this award for the third time in a row. The Global HR Skill Development Award-2023 was achieved by SDI in ‘Platinum Category’. SDI won the award in the Employability Skills category.

SDI CEO and HPCL CGM (HR) K. Nagesh and Senior Manager-HPCL (SDI) Kiran Kumar received the award from the representatives of Greentech Foundation.

Mr. Nagesh said that SDI was working towards developing the youth as valuable human resources by adding Indian values with international standards. Apart from providing necessary skills to the youth, steps were being taken to provide employment opportunities to them.