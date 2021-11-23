Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam skaters win gold

M. Pranavi and N. Mokshagnya Narayana performing in the skating championship in Visakhapatnam.
M. Pranavi and N. Mokshagnya Narayana of Visakhapatnam won a gold and two silver medals in the under-7 to 9 years category of the 33rd Andhra Pradesh Inter-district roller skating artistic championship at Shivaji Park, on Monday.

By virtue of this performance, the duo made it to the nationals to be held soon.

Pranavi and Mokshagnya, coached by Chitti Babu and P. Satyanarayana of Club Shivaji Park Skating Association, won a gold in show group events and a silver each in the pair skating and pair dance event.

