HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Six wagons of a goods train derail in Boddavara Yard in K-K line

Officials take up track restoration works; some trains cancelled

June 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The derailment of six wagons of a goods train in Boddavara Yard in Kottavalasa-Kirandul line on Sunday evening led to the cancellation of a couple of trains.

The relief and rescue operations were taken up on a war-footing under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, and the restoration is expected to be completed by Monday morning, according to railway sources.

Accident Relief Trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam were ordered. DRM, Waltair, rushed to the spot along with senior officers.

Due to the derailment, the train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 18, is cancelled. The train no 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express, which left Kirandul on Sunday, will run in diverted route via Koraput, Rayagada and Vizianagaram to reach Visakhapatnam. The train no. 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express, leaving Kirandul on June 19 (Monday), is cancelled.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.