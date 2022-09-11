Visakhapatnam: six tribal students from APTWRS Centre of Excellence secure seats in IITs

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 11, 2022 17:47 IST

Six students of the 24 tribal students, who appeared in the JEE Advanced Examination, from the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School of Excellence(APTWRS) at Marikavalasa here, have secured eligibility for admission into the IITs by securing good ranks in the examination.

H. Bharathi secured the 1,118th rank, Sagarika Meenakshi bagged the 621st rank (in preparatory category), K. Nutana Sai Priyadarshini (rank 665), K. Mallika (697), S. Sravani (935) and V. Srilatha (1209).

Principal D. Lakshmana Rao and ITDA Paderu Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna congratulated the students on their achievement and commended the teachers for grooming them.

