Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: six tribal students from APTWRS Centre of Excellence secure seats in IITs

Six students of the 24 tribal students, who appeared in the JEE Advanced Examination, from the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School of Excellence(APTWRS) at Marikavalasa here, have secured eligibility for admission into the IITs by securing good ranks in the examination.

H. Bharathi secured the 1,118th rank, Sagarika Meenakshi bagged the 621st rank (in preparatory category), K. Nutana Sai Priyadarshini (rank 665), K. Mallika (697), S. Sravani (935) and V. Srilatha (1209).

Principal D. Lakshmana Rao and ITDA Paderu Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna congratulated the students on their achievement and commended the teachers for grooming them.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2022 5:49:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-six-tribal-students-from-aptwrs-centre-of-excellence-secure-seats-in-iits/article65878761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY