Visakhapatnam: Six trains to be cancelled to facilitate safety works

June 16, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Six trains will be cancelled during the next two days to facilitate safety works in the aftermath of the derailment of a goods train between Thadi- Anakapalle Section in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are: 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express, leaving Guntur on June 17; 17240 Visakhapatnam – Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 18; 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 17; 22702 Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Uday express, leaving Vijayawada on June 17, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, train no. 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Machilipatnam on June 17, and 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam expresses, leaving Visakhapatnam, on June 18, will also be cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.