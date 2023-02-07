ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Six RINL employees bag awards in national convention in Delhi

February 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Six employees of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant who presented technical papers at the recently held national convention on `Employee Creativity and Innovation for Business Success of Organisations’ in Delhi, received awards. The Indian National Suggestion Schemes’ Association (INSSAN) organised the programme.

The RINL employees V.V. Pavan Kumar Kotla, Y. Appala Raju and T.Venu received awards in the category of Best Suggestion, Mohammed Abdullah, Ayantia Roy and Pravas Kumar Das received awards in the category of Best Technical Papers.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated the winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US