Visakhapatnam: Six RINL employees bag awards in national convention in Delhi

February 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Six employees of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant who presented technical papers at the recently held national convention on `Employee Creativity and Innovation for Business Success of Organisations’ in Delhi, received awards. The Indian National Suggestion Schemes’ Association (INSSAN) organised the programme.

The RINL employees V.V. Pavan Kumar Kotla, Y. Appala Raju and T.Venu received awards in the category of Best Suggestion, Mohammed Abdullah, Ayantia Roy and Pravas Kumar Das received awards in the category of Best Technical Papers.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated the winners.