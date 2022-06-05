Visakhapatnam: simple things can go a long way in protecting environment, says ECoRWWO president

The Hindu FIC and AMNS organise World Environment Day programme

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and ECoRWWO president Parijata Satpathy watering a sapling after planting it at a programme, organised in connection with the World Environment Day, in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Hindu FIC and AMNS organise World Environment Day programme

“Simple things can go a long way in the protection of the environment. I have done it myself, and we can all do it by taking up small things like planting saplings and preventing wastage of water,” Parijata Satpathy, president, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co R WWO), has said.

Ms. Satpathy drove home the message among the audience, particularly among the NCC cadets and young participants, at the World Environment Day programme, organised by The Hindu FIC in association with AMNS India Limited, drawing spontaneous applause at the Public Library here on Sunday.

Simple changes in our daily lives like carrying cloth and jute bags, instead of asking the vendors and shopkeepers to provide plastic carry bags, planting saplings in the backyard, in open spaces or even in pots would go a long way in contributing to the betterment of the environment. “Where there is a will there is a way. The big organisations should think of planting species that have a long life span, so that future generations could derive the maximum benefit from them,” she said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said, “It is unfortunate that though Hinduism advocates worship of nature, we end up destroying nature and polluting the oceans, rivers and the earth with plastics.” He was optimistic that the younger generation, with its sensitivity to eco protection, would conserve nature. He also had a word of praise for the Visakhapatnam Public Library, which he described as a temple, where any person could come and gain knowledge.

AMNS Executive Director M. Ravindranath briefed about the eco-conservation measures adopted by the AMNS like the ‘miyawaki’ forest developed at their plant premises in the city.

AMNS Head-HR and Administration D.S. Varma spoke.

Waltair Division ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior DEN Coordination Pradeep Kumar Yadav and TSR Prasad, a retired Police Officer, were present.

Earlier, the DRM, E CoRWWO president and other guests planted saplings at the Railway Sports Stadium.