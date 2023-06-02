HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple’s ‘Giri Pradakshina’ to be organised on July 2

June 02, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Simhachalam Devasthanam’s annual  ‘Giri Pradakshina’  festival will be organised on July 2 this year. The festival will be followed by ‘Ashada Pournami’ on July 3.

Temple Executive Officer V. Trinad Rao along with other officials conducted a meeting to discuss about the arrangements to be made for the festival. The members discussed about the arrangement and decoration for ‘Pushparadham’, its route, possible traffic issues, stalls to be set up along the 32-km route, coordinating with GVMC over drinking water facilities, toilets, sanitation and medical camps. They also spoke about the required security arrangements for the festival, which would be further communicated to the city police. Arrangements of queue lines, barricades, ‘annadanam’ and required activities in the view of possible rush will be taken up, they said.

During the festival, the devotees trek 32-km route along the Simhachalam Hill covering BRTS Road, Hanumanthuwaka, MVP Colony, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Madhavadhara, NAD Junction and Gopalapatnam. Thousands of devotees attend the festival every year.

