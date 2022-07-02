Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple’s ‘Giri Pradakshina’ to be organised on July 12

Collector directs officials to make all arrangements for the smooth conduct of annual fete

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna at a review meeting on ‘Giri Pradakshina’ festival, at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and DCP Sumit Garud Sunil are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

A large number of people are likely to take part in the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam, which is going to be organised after a span of two years, on July 12. The annual fete was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation since 2020. The district administration has started to make arrangements for the festival.

A review meeting was organised by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna with the officials from Simhachalam Devasthanam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Police, RTC, Fire and Revenue Departments to discuss the arrangements here on Saturday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna instructed the officials to provide basic amenities along the 35-km route from Simhachalam – Hanumanthuwaka – Jodugullapalem – MVP Colony – H.B Colony, Madhavadhara – NAD Junction – Gopalapatnam – Simhachalam. He has asked them to arrange tents, especially waterproof ones, in view of rains, beside the roads, water kiosks for drinking water, mobile toilets and sanitary staff to clean them time to time. Medical camps should be arranged at various places, he said.

Arrange kiosks for every one km with mobile toilets, drinking water and chairs for seating. Give ID cards to the GVMC staff for this special duty and allot specific place to work in advance, the Collector directed officials.

He said that regular darshan at Simhachalam Temple should be organised without any interruption. Endowments and Police should coordinate and provide parking spaces for devotees. RTC officials were also instructed to arrange adequate number of buses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Garud Sunil said that steps would be taken to ensure there is no inconvenience to the devotees. He said that they would also make sure traffic is not disrupted by making alternative arrangements for motorists. He also requested the officials to conduct an inspection and take up repairs of roads and streetlights wherever required along the routes.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala said that they are anticipating a huge number of devotees to take part in the annual fete this year. She also said that after the darshan, the devasthanam would arrange special buses to drop the devotees down the hill for free.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Visakhapatnam MLA (East) V. Ramakrishna Babu, representatives from Endownments, Health department, RTC and others were present.