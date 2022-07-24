Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple to implement dress code for ‘arjitha sevas’ from August 1

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam, M.V. Suryakala, said that the devotees who would take part in various ‘arjitha sevas’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam temple, should wear only traditional dress. In a release on Sunday, the EO has said that devotees who would take part in ‘Nitya Kalyanam’, Swarna Pushparchana’, ‘Aradhana’, Suprabhatam, and a few other ‘arjitha sevas’ should strictly follow the dress code. She also said that the dress code rule will come into force from August 1.