Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple gears up for Chandanotsavam on May 3

Steps have been taken to enable 3,600 devotees to have darshan of the deity in an hour, say officials

All arrangements have been made in coordination with various departments to ensure smooth darshan for devotees at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on the occasion of the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ on May 3.

Measures have been taken to enable 3,600 devotees to have darshan of the deity in an hour. They would be given ‘kadambam’ as prasadam and 1.5 lakh laddus have also been prepared. Devasthanam and RTC buses have been arranged for ferrying of devotees from the foothills to the hilltop and adequate parking has been provided for vehicles, according to temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala and Special Officer for Chandanotsavam D. Brahmaramba.

Volunteers would be deployed for the convenience of devotees and a special phone in programme will be held on May 2 to take the suggestions and feedback from devotees. The queue lines will have emergency gates to allow devotees to come out of the queue in times of emergency.

An information centre with the telephone no. 0891-2715435 has been opened at the foothill and a ‘May I Help You’ centre with phone no. 0891-297966 has been opened on the hilltop for assistance of devotees. The temple authorities have appealed to devotees to wear only traditional clothes when coming for darshan of the deity. An estimated two lakh people are expected to participate in the festival.

The temple will be closed for darshan by 6 p.m. on April 2. The rituals would start with ‘Suprabhatham’ at 1 a.m. (past midnight) on April 3. It would be followed by special pujas. The hereditary trustee of the temple would have the first darshan at 3 a.m. Temple Trust Board members, Endowments Commissioner, officials of the TTD, who would bring silk vastrams to the deity, Principal Secretary (Endowments) and other officials would have darshan between 3.30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Devotees would be allowed for darshan from 4 a.m. onwards

Protocol and VVIP darshan would be allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The queue lines would be closed at 7 p.m. and devotees, who are already in queue, would be allowed to have darshan.

Protocol devotees and VVIPs and their family members, having ₹1,200 tickets, would be allowed during the specified timings only. Devotees, who purchase ₹1,000 and ₹300 tickets, would be allowed up to Neeladri Mandapam for darshan of the deity. Those who bought tickets have to enter the queue line by 7 p.m. on May 3.

Devotees coming for ‘sarva darshan’ (free darshan) would also be allowed from 4 a.m. The ₹300 tickets would be sold through the Union Bank of India and SBI branches at Simhachalam. The tickets will also be sold at the Devasthanam petrol bunks at Gopalapatnam and Old Goshala Junction.

Special buses

APPTD (AP Public Transport Department, Visakhapatnam district) will operate special buses for Chandanotsavam from different parts of the city and district as also from the neighbouring districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli. A total of 170 special buses will be operated for the convenience of devotees attending the festival, according to A. Appala Raju, APPTD District Manager.

In addition to these, 56 free buses would also be operated from the foothill to the hilltop by APPTD. He appealed to devotees to avail of the APPTD services.