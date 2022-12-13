Visakhapatnam: siblings sentenced to 18 months rigorous imprisonment for cheating the youth with promise of providing jobs in Railways

December 13, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi convicted the two persons P. Satyarao and P. Appalanaidu of Marrripalem on Tuesday for cheating unemployed youth in the name of providing jobs in Railways and sentenced them to undergo 18 months Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and to pay a fine of ₹1,000 each.

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, prior to June 16, 2017, the accused siblings had promised to provide jobs to several persons in the Loco Shed in the city and collected ₹9 lakh. The accused had also issued fake ID cards to the victims. The accused neither provided the promised jobs nor returned the amount.

Following a complaint from the victims, the then CI of One Town Police Ch. Umakanth had filed a chargesheet.

