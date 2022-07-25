Visakhapatnam: shun single-use plastic, people urged

The Waltair Division, in association with the GVMC, organise a rally and an awareness drive

A rally and an awareness drive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station were organised as part of the campaign on the ban on single-use plastic in trains and at railway stations by the Waltair Division.

The event was organised by the Environment Management and House Keeping branch of Waltair Division in association with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Scouts and Guides and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya took out an impressive rally with placards on the hazards of single-use plastics and the need to adopt alternative prodcuts, as part of the programme.

Leaflets on various issues like safety issues, trespassing, littering, ban on single-use plastic, unwanted chain pulling and ticketless travel, were released at the station by the guests. A stall displaying the healthy alternatives to plastic carrybags, was put up to create awareness among the rail users. Cloth bags were distributed to the public at the station.

Indian Cricketer and Swachh Visakha Ambassador K.S. Bharat, who participated as a special guest at the programme, said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to adopt safe practices and refrain from the use of plastic to safeguard the environment and thereby save the human race.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha participated as guests.

ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer & Head of Environment Management & Cleanliness Sambid Mahapatra, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Coach Depot Officer Monish Bramha and Divisional Mechanical Engineer Jaswant Kumar were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM appreciated the excellent initiative taken by GVMC in transforming the Visakhapatnam into greener and clean city. He mentioned that Waltair Division has been observing the ban on single-use plastic for the past five years and was getting good response from the public.

The GVMC Commissioner complimented the efforts of the Railways and Waltair Division in particular for effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic. He called upon all Vizagites to develop the habit of carrying cloth bags, shun use of containers made of plastic and promote greenery.