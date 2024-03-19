Visakhapatnam should take advantage of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to upgrade infra facilities, says expert

March 19, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The infrastructure facilities such as roads, railways, metros and so on are an integral part of enhancing the productivity and operations of businesses in the sector, observed Sravan Shipping Services Pvt. Limited Managing Director G. Sambasiva Rao here on Tuesday. He said that they are seminal for fulfilling the goals of the government’s ambitious projects like the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission

He participated as the chief guest to deliver a talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat organised by the Public Relations Society of India Visakhapatnam Chapter.

While addressing the gathering, he said that cities like Visakhapatnam can take advantage of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to upgrade the infrastructural facilities.