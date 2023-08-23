ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam SEZ achieved ₹50,195 crore exports in the first quarter, says official

August 23, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has achieved exports to the tune of ₹50,195 crore during the first quarter (April to June) of 2023-24 fiscal, an increase of 34% over the previous period during the last fiscal, according to Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala.

This included the exports of services (software) to the tune of ₹35,992 crore (36% growth) and ₹14,203 crore merchandise (28% growth), meaning other than software products.

During the quarter, World Environmental Day was celebrated at the zone where plantation of saplings was undertaken, Mr. Srinivas added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US