Visakhapatnam SEZ achieved ₹50,195 crore exports in the first quarter, says official

August 23, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has achieved exports to the tune of ₹50,195 crore during the first quarter (April to June) of 2023-24 fiscal, an increase of 34% over the previous period during the last fiscal, according to Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala.

This included the exports of services (software) to the tune of ₹35,992 crore (36% growth) and ₹14,203 crore merchandise (28% growth), meaning other than software products.

During the quarter, World Environmental Day was celebrated at the zone where plantation of saplings was undertaken, Mr. Srinivas added.

