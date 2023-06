Visakhapatnam: Several trains cancelled due to track maintenance at Bahanaga Bazar Station

June 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several trains will remain cancelled due to track maintenance work at Bahanaga Bazar, and due to non-availability of rakes. The trains cancelled include: 12863 Howrah -Sir M Visvesvaraiya Terminal Express, leaving Howrah on June 6; 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraiya Terminal- Howrah express, leaving Sir M Visvesvaraiya Terminal on June 8; 18047 Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama Express, leaving Shalimar on June 6, 18048 Vasco Da Gama- Shalimar express, leaving Vasco Da Gama on June 9; 12839 Howrah-MGR Chennai Mail, leaving Howrah on June 6 and 7; 22642 Shalimar-Thiruvananthapuram Express, leaving Shalimar on June 6; 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, leaving Shalimar on June 7; 18046 Hyderabad -Shalimar East Coast Express, leaving Hyderabad on June 7; 12842 Chennai Central to Shalimar Coromandel express, leaving Chennai Central on June 7 and 22831 Howrah-Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Express, leaving Howrah on June 7.

Similarly, 22832 Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam- Howrah-Express, leaving Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam on June 9; 22842 Tambaram-Sartagachi express, leaving Tambaram on June 7; 12254 Bhagalpur-Sir M Visvesvaraiya Terminal Express on June 7; 22503 Kanniyakumari- Dibrugarh, leaving Kanniyakumari on June 7; 22849 Shalimar- Secunderabad express, leaving Shalimar on June 7, 12773 Shalimar- Secunderabad express, leaving Shalimar on June 7, 22888 SMVT Bangalore – Howrah Hamsafar express, leaving SMVT Bangalore on June 8 and 12503 SMVT Bangalore-Agartala Hamsafar express, leaving SMVT Bangalore on June 9, will all remain cancelled

The regular service of 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Coromondel Express will resume with effect from June 7. The train will leave Shalimar at 3:20 p.m. as per schedule.

Due to operational reasons in South Central Railway (SCR), train No. 17240 Visakhapatnam – Guntur Simhadri express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 10 will be cancelled.

