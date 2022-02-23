Visakhapatnam: several houses flooded after Thatipudi reservoir pipeline bursts

It is a minor problem and rectified, says GVMC official

A number of houses from the VUDA Colony reported waterlogging as pipeline carrying water from Thatipudi reservoir to Visakhapatnam bursted near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam in the early morning of Wednesday.

According to the locals, at around 5.30 a.m., they have noticed water entering their houses and came out carrying some goods. However, essentials like rice, vegetables, garments and electronic appliances were damaged, they said. They alleged earlier also such incidents taken place and the municipal officials failed to take preventive measures. A few locals alleged that unauthorised constructions and encroachments were the reasons for such incidents.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi said that it was a minor burst. After the burst was reported, a team was sent immediately and the problem was rectified at around 11 a.m., he said.