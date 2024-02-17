Visakhapatnam set to host International maritime event, MILAN 2024, from February 19 to 27

February 17, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is set to host the International maritime event — MILAN 2024 — next week. Delegations from nearly 50 countries will take part in the 12th edition of the MILAN exercise from February 19 to 27.

Fifteen ships and one Maritime Patrol Aircraft from friendly foreign countries are going to participate in the sea exercise. From the Indian Navy, nearly 20 ships, including aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft, including MiG 29K and P8I, will participate in the event.

Harbour Phase

The Harbour Phase of the exercise will be held from February 19 to 23. This includes the International City Parade, International Maritime Seminar, MILAN Tech Expo, MILAN Village, Subject Matter Expert Exchange and Table Top Exercise.

The Harbour Phase celebrations would kick off on February 21 at the Naval Auditorium Samudrika, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to inaugurate the MILAN Village at the Naval Base. On February 22, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be chief guest in the events at the Naval Auditorium Samudrika in the morning. In the evening, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be chief guest at the City Parade and Carnival, to be organised at RK Beach.

Sea Phase

There will be no VVIP visits to the Sea Phase events.

During the Sea phase (February 24 to 27), participating navies will conduct advanced Air Defence, Anti Submarine and Anti Surface Warfare drills on the Bay of Bengal. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvres and underway replenishment would also be conducted.

MILAN would be an excellent platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all. Sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable exchange of best practices and will boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges, the release added.

