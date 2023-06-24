ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Services of Banaras special train extended by two more trips

June 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam special (08588/08587) have been extended by East Coast Railway. Train no. 08588 Visakhapatnam- Banaras weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at 12:30 hrs on July 5 and 12 to reach Banaras on the next day at 4.30 p.m. (2 trips)

In the return direction, 08587 Banaras -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Banaras at 6 p.m on Mondays on July 6 and 13 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.30 p.m. (2trips), according to AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on Son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Varanasi

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, General Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

