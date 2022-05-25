Visakhapatnam: series of chain snatchings create panic among Ukkunagaram residents

Accused taking advantage of desolate areas, say police

A series of chain snatchings have put the residents of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant quarters in Ukkunagaram in a state of panic here. What has been worrying the residents, especially the women, is that chain snatchers are attacking the women walkers using sharp-edged weapons. Most of the women have stopped going for evening/morning walks alone, as three major chain snatchings were reported in less than one month.

The incident of chain snatching and attack on a woman at Sector X, followed by attempt to murder on a Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Employee by the chain snatcher on Monday night has created a scare in the township area. The locals have appealed to the police to take stringent action against the accused.

According to the police personnel from crime wing, the chain snatchers in the past, including the accused R. Adinarayana, had targeted some colonies of Ukkunagaram, which are desolated.

“Some sectors of the township are desolate and If some crime happens in one street, the people in the neighbouring street will not come to know about it. Moreover after dark, very few people come out of their houses and the criminals have been taking advantage of it,” said a senior police officer from the crime wing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) D. Gangadharam has appealed to people not to walk in desolate areas and use parks with lighting.

It was also learnt that the city police are also mulling to speak to Steel Plant authorities seeking arrangement of more CCTV cameras in some vulnerable areas for public safety.