Visakhapatnam: Senior Auditor, data entry operator and two others remanded in bribery case

June 13, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Senior Auditor and a data entry operator in the Area Accounts Office, CDA (Navy), here, and two other private persons were on Tuesday sentenced to 14 days remand by the CBI Court, Visakhapatnam, on corruption charges.

Based on a reliable information, CBI ACB Vishakhapatnam apprehended Telikicherla Ramana Kumar, Senior Auditor, and Besetti D Danti Nokeswara Rao, data entry operator, both of Area Accounts Office, CDA (Navy), Visakhapatnam, while they allegedly collecting bribe amount of ₹26,000 for clearing the pending bills of a contractor.

Subhash Mishra, representative of contractor Bhanupratap Yadav, was also apprehended while paying the bribe. Subsequently, Bhanupratap Yadav has also been arrested.

CBI ACB, Visakhapatnam, had received information that T. Ramana Kumar had asked Bhanupratap Yadav to pay ₹26,000 for clearing his pending bills amounting to ₹26 lakh. On June 12, Bhanupratap Yadav had informed Ramana Kumar and Nokeswara Rao that he was sending ₹26,000 through Subhasis Mishra of Blue Sea Marine Engineering.

Accordingly CBI, Visakhapatnam, registered a case and laid a trap, leading to the above arrests. All the four accused were produced before the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, on Tuesday, and they were remanded to the Central Prison, Visakhapatnam.

Searches have been conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused and certain incriminating documents were seized. The case is under investigation.

Public having complaints about corruption in Central Govt. Departments, PSUs, nationalised banks and Government Insurance Companies and information with regard to demand of bribe, amassing of wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income by officials of above organisations are requested to contact Superintendent of Police, CBI, Visakhapatnam in person, by post or over Toll Free No. 1800 425 00100 or on the email ID: hobacvskp@cbi.gov.in

They can also contact on the landline no.0891-2783344 or on the mobile no.9492783344.

