Visakhapatnam sees a spike in dengue cases this year

November 23, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There has been a steep rise in dengue cases registered in the city this year. Almost 97 % of the cases reported this year were from the core urban areas of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the statistics obtained from the Health Department, the district has reported 976 dengue cases. As many as 521 cases were reported from September. Compared to the past two years, the cases have seen an increase. By this time, during the year 2021, the total number of dengue cases were 794 and during the year 2020, it was 139.

Among the cases reported, most of them were from Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) limits of Relli Veedhi, Fishermen’s Colony (Jabbari Thota), Rangireeju Veedhi, Prasad Gardens, Shiva Nagar (NAD), ASR Nagar, Old Resapuvanipalem and a few others, In the case of sub-urban limits, Anandapuram region reported some cases.

The Visakhapatnam district has been seeing a rise in dengue cases since January. However from this July, the cases have started to peak. In the month of July and August, as many as 122 and 102 cases were reported respectively. In September, as many as 262 cases were reported, which is the highest in this year so far. During October, about 144 cases were reported and as many as 115 cases were reported in this November so far. Over 4,000 tests were conducted. Fortunately, there were no dengue deaths so far in the city.

Early diagnosis

District Malaria Officer P. Mani said that this year, the Health Department has given strict priority on early diagnosis. Coordination meetings were organised by the Collector along with GVMC, Panchayat Raj and other departments concerned frequently. The main aim was to detect the seasonal diseases first and stop transmission, such that there would not be an issue of platelets for the affected again, she said

“Preliminary tests were conducted at UPHC, CHC, PHC, Sub Centres, Area Hospitals and further sent to KGH. Till last year, KGH used to be only centre to have equipment to check MAC-ELISA test. This year to reduce the load, we had equipment at Aganampudi Area Hospital and Bheemunipatnam CHC,” she said.

The Malaria Officer also said that no major complications were reported from the city this year. She also added that the dengue cases have started to decline from this November and may further drop next month.

As part of the vector control measures, ‘Friday-Dry Day’ activity was strictly organised in all areas. While in high risk localities where more dengue cases were reported, the dry day initiative was implemented twice in a week, she added.

A senior official from the Health Department said that the number of dengue cases should not be compared with those in the previous years.

“During the year 2020, very few dengue tests were conducted due to COVID-19 situation entire year. During the year 2021, due to the second wave and third wave, no tests were conducted for more than half of the year,” the official said.