Train No. 20708 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vandebharat Express is rescheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday (September 22), instead of its scheduled departure at 2.35 p.m., the train has been rescheduled by 4 hours and 55 minutes. Due to late running of pairing train, according to an official statement.

Travelling public are requested to note the change.