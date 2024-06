Train no. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat express, scheduled to leave at 5.45 a.m. on Saturday. June 22, has been rescheduled to leave at 10 a.m.

A technical issue in one of the coaches (C-9) has led to the delay, according to an official release.

The railways have regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.

