Train no. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat express, scheduled to leave at 5.45 a.m. on Saturday. June 22, has been rescheduled to leave at 10 a.m.

A technical issue in one of the coaches (C-9) has led to the delay, according to an official release.

The railways have regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.