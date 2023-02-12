Visakhapatnam: Science and technology are key to progress of any nation, say speakers at meet

February 12, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A nation, which is ahead in science and technology, will be ahead in development, said the speakers at a seminar on ‘Space Science’, organised by Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), at Alluri Vignana Kendram, Dabagardens, here on Sunday.

“Technology is like a knife, which should be used judiciously, as it can be used either to protect or kill anyone. Mobile phones, for instance, can be used to provide or receive information or to spread misinformation and cause nuisance,” said Murthy Remilla, Head of Project Management, Gaganyaan, ISRO, Bengaluru.

There would be continuous development of technology in ISRO as in the case of mobile phones, which come with upgrades in cameras, increase in storage space and reduction in size and so on. As technology advances, the satellites would be equipped with high resolution cameras, which could take better quality pictures of even minute objects on the earth, from the sky. He spoke on the achievements of ISRO over the years and the future technologies like Chandrayaan-3.

Mr. Murthy described communication and remote sensing satellites as India’s current space assets. They were being used for communication, navigation, earth observations, weather monitoring and space sciences. He spoke on the telemedicine via satellite, which was being used since 2001 to provide healthcare and medical services in remote rural areas, where the services of medical specialists was limited.

He also spoke about GAGAN (GPS Aided Geo Augmented Navigation) and its applications. He appealed to the students, teachers as also others to enrol as members of the Telemedicine Society of India, which has representatives from various fields to know about the services being offered by the society and reach out, in case of need. Interested persons could log on to www.tsi.org.in for details.

Ancient Indian scientists

A professor from IIT-Chennai, V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy, spoke on the discovery of stars, planets, comets and Supernova by scientists over the centuries through systematic methods and mathematical models. He mentioned about the contribution of ancient Indian scientists like Aryabhatta, Varaha Mihira and Brahma Gupta to space science. He also briefed about the contribution of scientists from ancient Egypt, China, Arabia and Polynesia to space science.

A professor from NIT, Warangal, A. Ramachandrayya, spoke.

Principal of Government Polytechnic N. Chandrasekhar presided.

JVV State vice-president Trimurthulu Reddy and State committee members Gopala Rao, Radharani, K.M.M.R. Prasad, district president Subhakar and general secretary M. Srikanth were among those who attended.