Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam school students win laurels in INTACH poster making competition

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM July 27, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:54 IST

S. Abhiram of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan of Class IX was among the 10 national winners in the poster making competition, conducted by INTACH, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the topic ‘Heritage in Our Hands”, in which 7,600 students from 60 cities across the country participated.

He made a poster on Padmabhushan awardee Gottipati Brahmaiah. Five students from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan won prizes at the regional level. K. Srivalli Seshadri, T. Sneha Syamala, P. Sai Akshitha, S. Vinay Sri Harshudu and N. Charvisree were the regional winners who made posters on Alluri Sitharama Raju, Potti Sreeramulu, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Pingali Venkayya and Sardar Gouthu Latchanna respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

S. Abhiram was felicitated in Delhi by C.T. Misra, member-secretary of INTACH, O.P. Jain, executive committee member, and Purnima Dutt, Principal Director. INTACH. The national winners were taken on a heritage trip of Delhi to Samskriti Museum, Anand Gram, Humayun’s Tomb, Lodhi Gardens and Prime Minister’s Museum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

D. Rajasekhar Reddy, Convener of INTACH- Vizag chapter, Mayank Kumari Deo and Edward Paul, Member, INTACH Vizag Chapter. congratulated the school and the national winner.

The School Director, Chitturi Vasu Prakash, congratulated all the winners on their achievement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...