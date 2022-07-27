Visakhapatnam school students win laurels in INTACH poster making competition

July 27, 2022 20:54 IST

Abhiram is among the 10 national winners

S. Abhiram of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan of Class IX was among the 10 national winners in the poster making competition, conducted by INTACH, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the topic ‘Heritage in Our Hands”, in which 7,600 students from 60 cities across the country participated.

He made a poster on Padmabhushan awardee Gottipati Brahmaiah. Five students from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan won prizes at the regional level. K. Srivalli Seshadri, T. Sneha Syamala, P. Sai Akshitha, S. Vinay Sri Harshudu and N. Charvisree were the regional winners who made posters on Alluri Sitharama Raju, Potti Sreeramulu, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Pingali Venkayya and Sardar Gouthu Latchanna respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

S. Abhiram was felicitated in Delhi by C.T. Misra, member-secretary of INTACH, O.P. Jain, executive committee member, and Purnima Dutt, Principal Director. INTACH. The national winners were taken on a heritage trip of Delhi to Samskriti Museum, Anand Gram, Humayun’s Tomb, Lodhi Gardens and Prime Minister’s Museum.

D. Rajasekhar Reddy, Convener of INTACH- Vizag chapter, Mayank Kumari Deo and Edward Paul, Member, INTACH Vizag Chapter. congratulated the school and the national winner.

The School Director, Chitturi Vasu Prakash, congratulated all the winners on their achievement.