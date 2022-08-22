Visakhapatnam: saved by a whisker, GVMC corporators recall harrowing experience during Himachal tour

ADVERTISEMENT

The study tour of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporators in Himachal Pradesh was going on well, until their bus was caught in a landslide on Kulu-Mandi route on August 20. “We were saved by a whisker,” the corporators said recalling their nightmarish experience on phone, on their return to New Delhi on Sunday.

The corporators were on a study tour since August 16 to learn about different projects in various corporations. After visiting Kulu and Manali Corporations, they were heading towards Chandigarh. The buses screeched to a halt on a hilly terrain on National Highway – 3 during the early hours of Saturday. They realised that a landslide occurred on the route, as an alarm was sounded by the local administration. Noticing the long queue of vehicles and rain, they also understood that they are going to be stranded for a long time.

“After the bus got struck, the trip coordinators have started to enquire how many hours it may take to clear the road. We got an answer from several experienced drivers that it may take some hours or even a day depending on the climate. We spent a sleepless night in the bus praying to God,” said a corporator from the YSR Congress Party.

From around 12.30 a.m. till around 12 p.m., the GVMC delegation including 78 corporators, several family members and 13 staff like trip coordinators and medical assistants, were stranded on the hilly terrain. With no proper food, no toilet facility, the delegation, especially 44 women corporators, had experienced severe inconvenience. Anxious family members started enquiring about their well-being from time to time. GVMC officials were busy coordinating with Andhra Bhavan officials, AP Police Department, Municipal Administration Department and the corporations of Kulu and Mandi.

Most of the corporators sent video messages to their family members and followers informing about their safety. As per the corporators, the buses had started again around 12 p.m. after the road was cleared. However, they had no inkling that danger still existed. On the way to Mandi, the delegation experienced around four to five landslides.

“We have experienced about five landslides in the journey to Mandi and our bus even had very narrow escape. Boulders fell on the car which was very next to us. People who were in car jumped out of the vehicle. Our bus driver quickly moved from the scene. The road was very narrow, while the Beas river was flowing dangerously. It was very frightening moment,” said Corporator from the CPI, A.J. Stalin, recalling the incident.

After reaching Mandi at around 4 p.m., the delegation was provided lunch and refreshments, where they heaved a sigh of relief. The bus started to move again after a brief break. The delegation had reached New Delhi on Sunday morning.

“We feel like this was a rebirth for all of us. Many of us have got fevers and yet to come out of the shock. Women have faced severe inconvenience due to lack of toilets. Some of us have brought snacks and fruits along with us, which helped us in that situation while being stranded,” said Corporator from Jana Sena Party B. Vasanthalakshmi.

The delegation was supposed to visit Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday. However, it was cancelled due to the incident. On Monday, the delegation will visit Agra Municipal Corporation and return to Visakhapatnam on August 23.