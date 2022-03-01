Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation performs 2,258 eye surgeries in February

‘204 surgeries performed on February 26’

Sankar Foundation, Visakhapatnam, has achieved yet another milestone by performing highest number of surgeries in February. The hospital performed 2,258 eye surgeries, including 1,148 surgeries under Dr. YSR Arogyasree scheme, in the month, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital also achieved another milestone by performing 204 eye surgeries on a single day on February 26, the highest since its inception. The hospital had earlier performed 131 eye surgeries on February 23.

Managing Trustee and Group CEO K.B.N. Manimala appreciated the commitment and dedication of the doctors and staff on the achievement and gave full credit to the 16 fulltime specialists, 17 junior medical professionals and paramedical staff in all sub-specialties.